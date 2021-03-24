Kremlin vows sanctions response against Canada - RIA

Kremlin vows sanctions response against Canada - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:17 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow would respond to Canada's decision to impose what it described as illegal sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency reported.
Canada imposed sanctions earlier on Wednesday on nine Russian officials over what it said were "gross and systemic violations of human rights in Russia", the Canadian foreign ministry said.
