Left Menu

Kremlin vows sanctions response against Canada - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:17 IST
Kremlin vows sanctions response against Canada - RIA

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow would respond to Canada's decision to impose what it described as illegal sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

Canada imposed sanctions earlier on Wednesday on nine Russian officials over what it said were "gross and systemic violations of human rights in Russia", the Canadian foreign ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM made promises to Karimnagar but failed to fulfill any, says Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

Telanganas Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday slammed the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that he failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Karimnagar. Addressing reporters, the Congress leader ...

BJP leader's 'wear Bermudas' remarks against Bengal CM distasteful: O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Derek OBrien on Wednesday condemned as distasteful BJP leader Dilip Ghoshs purported remarks against the West Bengal chief minister suggesting that she should wear Bermuda shorts to display her injured leg, and said su...

Income tax refunds worth Rs 2.13 lakh cr issued to 2.24 cr taxpayers

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.13 lakh crore to 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.This include Personal income tax PIT refunds amounting to Rs 79,483 crore and corporate tax refunds a...

Ten-year-old boy beaten to death in Karnataka for stealing

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in Haveri district of Karnataka on March 16, police sources said on Wednesday.The boy named Harishayya Hirema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021