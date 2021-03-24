UK PM Johnson say 'news to me' that Cameron lobbied Downing Street for Greensill help
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no knowledge that former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied Downing Street officials to help collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital secure state-backed loans. The Financial Times reported that Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company's access to COVID-19 loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed.
"That is news to me. But, any such contacts or whatever will, of course, be registered in the proper way," Johnson told a parliamentary committee when asked about the report.
