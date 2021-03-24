Left Menu

Faridabad court convicts two in Nikita murder case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:21 IST
Faridabad court convicts two in Nikita murder case

A fast-track court in Haryana’s Faridabad on Wednesday convicted two men in connection with the murder of Nikita Tomar, five months after she was shot outside her college in a crime caught on camera.

Prime accused Tausif and another man, Rehan, were held guilty and a third accused Azharuddin acquitted in the case, defence counsel Adal Singh Rawat said.

Faridabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Sartaj Baswana’s court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday, defence counsel P L Goyal said.

Tomar was killed in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 26 by Tausif, who had been pressuring her to marry him, police had then said.

As the murder triggered outrage, Home Minister Anil Vij linked it with “love jihad”, a reference to right-wing allegations that love affairs and marriages are being used to fraudulently convert Hindu women.

In his reply to a calling attention motion on the murder, he told the state assembly said the government was planning to bring a Bill to tackle ''love jihad''.

The final-year B.Com student had stepped out of her college after an exam when Tausif confronted her, trying to force her into a car, police had said.

The two accused were later arrested on the basis of CCTV footage of the crime. The Faridabad police filed a 700-page chargesheet before the court on November 6, less than two weeks after the murder The trial began on December 1 and final arguments in the case ended on Tuesday.

Reacting to the verdict, victim’s father Moolchand Tomar said, “We have full faith in our judicial system and we are hopeful that Nikita will get justice.” He said the family has been demanding capital punishment for the accused.

“There should be a strong deterrence so that no one else will dare to commit such a crime in future,” he said.

“We want the culprits hanged. Nikita sacrificed her life against love jihad,” he said.

Tomar said his daughter was a young woman who had big dreams. “She wanted to dedicate her life to the service of her country. But her dreams were cut short.” The two men have been convicted under sections 302 (murder), 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her into marriage) and 120-B/34 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tausif was also held guilty under the Arms Act.

Azharuddin, who has been acquitted, was arrested on charges of supplying the illicit gun used in the crime.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader's 'wear Bermudas' remarks against Bengal CM distasteful: O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Derek OBrien on Wednesday condemned as distasteful BJP leader Dilip Ghoshs purported remarks against the West Bengal chief minister suggesting that she should wear Bermuda shorts to display her injured leg, and said su...

Income tax refunds worth Rs 2.13 lakh cr issued to 2.24 cr taxpayers

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.13 lakh crore to 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.This include Personal income tax PIT refunds amounting to Rs 79,483 crore and corporate tax refunds a...

Ten-year-old boy beaten to death in Karnataka for stealing

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in Haveri district of Karnataka on March 16, police sources said on Wednesday.The boy named Harishayya Hirema...

Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

Berlin Germany, March 24 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute RKI announced on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021