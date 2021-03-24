Left Menu

Resolution introduced in US House to commemorate 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:25 IST
A group of four influential American lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.

The resolution, introduced by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with Rashida Talib, Jimmy Gomez and Gregory W Meeks recognising the courage of freedom fighters in the struggle for independence and democracy, expresses support for the principles of democratic governance to which the people of Bangladesh are committed.

The resolution, that recognises the contributions of Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees fleeing genocide in Myanmar has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for the necessary action.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, the resolution says in December 1970, Pakistan held its first election, and despite East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, winning a majority of seats in Parliament, the West Pakistan-based military leadership refused to cede power to the majority and instead imposed martial law in East Pakistan.

On March 26, 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence from West Pakistan; and in December 1971, following a nine-month long war that resulted in millions of displaced people and deaths, the Pakistani Army surrendered to the Indian and Bangladeshi allied forces, says the resolution.

The resolution, among other things, also recognises the historical significance of the milestone to those of Bangladeshi heritage.

The Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 broke after the sudden crackdown at midnight past on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16.

The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers.

Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.

