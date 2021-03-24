Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti to appear before ED on Thursday, say sources

Persons summoned are bound to answer the questions put to them and to produce documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.The PDP leader had said, I state that I am not in a position to attend the summon on 22nd March as I have prior commitments that cannot be cancelled at such short notice.If however you insist we must do it sooner, I am ready and willing to be questioned in Srinagar, preferably at my residence or through video conference from Srinagar, Mufti had said in her letter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:26 IST
Mehbooba Mufti to appear before ED on Thursday, say sources
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case, sources in the party said.

The sources said Mufti will appear before the ED at its Srinagar office on Thursday to face questioning in the case.

The PDP president did not appear before the agency in Delhi on Monday, saying that she had prior commitments that could not be cancelled.

She requested the ED officials to question her in Srinagar and not in Delhi and her request was accepted, the sources said.

The 61-year-old leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was served a notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

On March 19, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay summons issued to her after she moved the court seeking quashing of the summons in the case.

The ED, which had earlier summoned Mufti on March 15, had not insisted on her personal appearance at that time.

''I write to you in reference to the summons issued to me to be present at your Delhi office on March 22. I have challenged in the Delhi High Court the constitutional vires of Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), under which these summons are issued,'' she said in a letter to the ED.

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the authority, that is, officers of the ED, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. Persons summoned are bound to answer the questions put to them and to produce documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

The PDP leader had said, ''I state that I am not in a position to attend the summon on 22nd March as I have prior commitments that cannot be cancelled at such short notice''.

''If however you insist we must do it sooner, I am ready and willing to be questioned in Srinagar, preferably at my residence or through video conference from Srinagar,'' Mufti had said in her letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM made promises to Karimnagar but failed to fulfill any, says Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

Telanganas Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday slammed the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that he failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Karimnagar. Addressing reporters, the Congress leader ...

BJP leader's 'wear Bermudas' remarks against Bengal CM distasteful: O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Derek OBrien on Wednesday condemned as distasteful BJP leader Dilip Ghoshs purported remarks against the West Bengal chief minister suggesting that she should wear Bermuda shorts to display her injured leg, and said su...

Income tax refunds worth Rs 2.13 lakh cr issued to 2.24 cr taxpayers

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.13 lakh crore to 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.This include Personal income tax PIT refunds amounting to Rs 79,483 crore and corporate tax refunds a...

Ten-year-old boy beaten to death in Karnataka for stealing

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in Haveri district of Karnataka on March 16, police sources said on Wednesday.The boy named Harishayya Hirema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021