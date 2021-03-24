Left Menu

JK L-G launches 14 e-services of municipalities

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:44 IST
Laying special focus on making public service delivery system more robust, citizen-friendly and hassle-free, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched 14 e-services of municipalities across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt governor said the launch of eight government-to-citizens and six government-to-businesses e-services for urban dwellers and business owners to provide hassle-free online services is yet another milestone in the direction of providing effective public service delivery at doorsteps.

''J-K government is working on the principle of 'minimum government, maximum governance', as envisioned by the prime minister, to make working of the government more accountable, responsive and transparent,'' Sinha said after launching the e-services at the Civil Secretariat here.

Terming the faceless and paperless services a leap towards 'good governance', the Lt governor said these would reduce human interface, besides ensuring hassle-free services to the people in a fast and transparent manner.

''The services like provision of online birth and death certificates, corrections in birth/death certificates, licences and NOCs for various trade activities, dairy registration, road cutting permissions, new sewerage connection, registration of pet dogs, registration of pet clinic, bird/pet trade, besides other public services have been made transparent and simplified through online mode,'' Sinha said.

He impressed upon officers to expedite the provision of the remaining e-services, including online building permission, and explore the possibilities of increasing revenue of ULBs to make them vibrant and self-reliant.

He also directed them to take comprehensive measures for making urban development plans of Jammu and Srinagar a reality at the earliest.

