Telangana CM made promises to Karimnagar but failed to fulfill any, says Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

Telangana's Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday slammed the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that he failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Karimnagar.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:53 IST
Visual of Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar detained by police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana's Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday slammed the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that he failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Karimnagar. Addressing reporters, the Congress leader said, "Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made big promises to the people of Karimnagar district of Telangana and now it has been more than 7 years since he came to power and has done nothing to offer to the people of Karimnagar."

Prabhakar along with a few Congress leaders was protesting against the Telangana chief minister and his laxity to take any action. Later, they were detained by the police. Speaking to ANI, Ponnam Prabhakar said, "In order to remind the Telangana Chief Minister about the promises that he made to the people of Karimnagar, the Congress leaders from all the seven Constituencies of Karimnagar District along with Congress party workers have staged a protest in front of the Assembly today."

"KCR has been the Member of Parliament from Karimnagar constituency for three times and the people of Karimnagar played a vital role in the Telangana. Forgetting all of that, chief minister KCR for the last 7 years has done nothing in Karimnagar district," Ponnam Prabhakar said. Further, Prabhakar took a jibe at the MLA of Vemulawada Constituency, Chennamaneni Ramesh stating that he held a German Citizenship along with Indian Citizenship. "Vemulawada MLA has been in Germany for over a year now. He doesn't attend assembly sessions and further, neither CM of Telangana nor the speaker of Telangana Assembly speaks anything about him. He still receives his salary every month." Prabhakar demanded the CM of Telangana to give a statement about Vemulawada MLA.

He further said, "We demand that KCR fulfill all the promises that he has made to the people of Karimnagar and if he fails to do so, then we would make him remember all the promises that he made." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

