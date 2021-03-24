Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:55 IST
Find missing girl or remain present in court, HC tells DCP

The Gujarat High Court has said that a Deputy Commissioner of Police will have to remain present before it if a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for the last over two months is not found within two weeks.

The HC was hearing a habeas corpus (`produce a person') petition filed by the girl's father.

The girl went missing on January 18 this year but the city police have so far failed to trace her, the plea said.

A division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Gita Gopi directed the senior officer of Isanpur police station in Ahmedabad to carry out investigation and report to the DCP.

''If by the next date (April 7), the corpus (the missing girl) is not found, the DCP Zone-6 shall remain present before us,'' said the court in its order passed on Tuesday and made available Wednesday.

The court also issued notices to the state government and the city police commissioner, seeking replies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

