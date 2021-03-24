Left Menu

Western Central Railway engineer arrested on bribery charges in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:09 IST
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior section engineer of the Western Central Railway from his home for allegedly taking bribe worth Rs 35,000 here, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), ACB, Kota, Thakur Chandrasheel said an ACB team led by DSP Harshraj Singh arrested senior section engineer Ghanshyam Sharma (58), a native of Bayana in Bharatpur district and posted at SSE (PW) USFD of Kota division of WCR, after he had allegedly accepted bribe of Rs 35,000 at his house near Kota railway station late on Tuesday night.

The ACB also recovered documents of a fixed deposit worth Rs 11 lakh and two plots in Kota during the search in his house.

A van contractor, who was awarded tender for eight vans to be run for the railways in Kota in 2019, approached the ACB, Kota on November 12, 2020 and lodged a report against the senior section engineer alleging that the accused had demanded 7 per cent of the bills of the van, he said.

The accused engineer named other senior officials for the share in the bribe following which ACB carried out verification to verify the involvement of other senior officials on three other occasions on November 16, 2020; January 7, 2021 and February 18, 2021 and the accused engineer had accepted Rs 10,000 at each verification.

The accused engineer called the complainant with a bribe amount of Rs 35,000 on Tuesday night at his house where the ACB team caught him red-handed accepting the bribe, which the ACB recovered from his possession, ASP Thakur said.

The role of other officials of the railways, suspected to be involved in graft with the accused senior section engineer, is being investigated and interrogation with the accused on them is underway, he added.

The accused engineer will be produced before an ACB court in Kota later in the day, he said.

