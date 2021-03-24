Left Menu

Six lakh pilgrims expected to participate in upcoming Amarnath Yatra: CS

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday enjoined upon officers to undertake preparations for an expected footfall of six lakh pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations being made for a safe and hassle-free yatra, the chief secretary directed the divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to closely monitor the arrangements being put in place in transit camps along the yatra route, particularly at Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Anantnag, Srinagar, Baltal, and Chandanwari. Deputy commissioners were directed to enhance the holding-capacity of transit camps under their jurisdictions to accommodate approximately 1.22 lakh yatris, including both the cave-bound pilgrims as well as those on the return journey, on a daily basis, an official spokesperson said.

He said the chief secretary reviewed the arrangements for safe, smooth, and secure movement of pilgrims, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Baltal and Chandanwari yatra tracks up to the holy cave.

''He enjoined upon the administration to undertake preparations for an expected footfall of six lakh yatris this year,'' the spokesperson said. To ensure secure passage of pilgrims, he said directions were issued to appropriately ramp up the holding capacities, yatri accommodations, and public utilities across the route from Lakhanpur to the holy cave and vice-versa, with special attention to arrangements in consideration of weather extremities. The chief secretary asked the divisional commissioners to ensure availability of basic amenities at these transit camps, besides ensuring adequate provisions all along the route, the spokesperson said. He said they were asked to project additional requirements of resources to the tourism department for timely projection and approval.

To ensure completion of various works and arrangements well in time, it was impressed upon the concerned to initiate the implementation of plans and projects in the first week of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

