Cash collection agent escapes unhurt in failed robbery attempt

Two armed men fired rounds in the air in a failed bid on Wednesday to rob money from a cash collection agent of a bank in Sihani Gate area here, police said.

In broad daylight, two bike-borne armed men tailed a cash collection agent near Holy Child Chowk in Sihani Gate police station area, they said.

Cash collection agent Anoop Chauhan, a resident of Bahrampur village, was on his way to the bank in Rajnagar district centre to deposit the money, City Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said.

They tried to waylay him and fired two bullets in the air that led to the victim falling off his bike in the commotion. He immediately rushed inside a nearby clinic and escaped with the cash bag as well. The robbers then fled the spot.

Police have obtained CCTV footage and an investigation is on to catch hold of the robbers, Agarwal added.

