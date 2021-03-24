UK PM Johnson: I strongly believe in low taxes

UK PM Johnson: I strongly believe in low taxesReuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:31 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he strongly believed in low taxes as the best way forward for the British economy.
"I strongly believe in a low-tax government, and I'm a low-tax Conservative. I think that's the best way forward for our country," Johnson told a parliamentary committee.
