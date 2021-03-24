Left Menu

Delhi reports 1254 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 1254 new COVID-19 cases, 769 recoveries, and 6 deaths, as per the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:38 IST
Delhi reports 1254 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 1254 new COVID-19 cases, 769 recoveries, and 6 deaths, as per the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday. With this, the total cases mounted to 6,51,227 including 10,973 active cases and 6,35,364 total recoveries. The death toll touched 6,35,364 including the new deaths.

"Five States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. These states account for 77.44 pc of the new cases. 47,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," read the release by Union Health Ministry. As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 crore today. A total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

Yesterday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed. "All District Magistrates concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," it said.DDMA also said random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals, and other alighting points (for private buses). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Local authorities in Nepal re-introduce prohibitory orders as COVID-19 cases surge

Local bodies of various districts in Nepal have introduced prohibitory orders alerting the public not to conduct any social functions or mass gatherings keeping in mind the possible second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Th...

Due to soldiers' bravery, sacrifice, there has been 64 pc decline in terrorism: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that due to our soldiers bravery and sacrifice, there has been a 64 per cent decline in terrorism as compared to earlier. Singh while unveiling Major Mohit Sharmas statue in Rajendra Na...

1,89,001 persons received vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Tuesday

As many as 1,89,001 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally to 47,80,402, officials said here.The data was released on Wednesday.There would be a significant drop in numbers on Wednesday becaus...

Independent MP Navneet Rana brings up Param Bir Singh's letter during Zero Hour

Allegations levelled by former Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh echoed in Lok Sabha again on Wednesday.Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, raised the issue during Ze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021