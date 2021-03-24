Left Menu

Italy's former PM Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday left Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted for a routine check up, a source close to his Forza Italia party said.

The news was first reported by Italian news agency Ansa.

Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan on Wednesday morning for a judicial case in which he is involved.

