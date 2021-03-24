Italy's former PM Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Italy's former PM Berlusconi discharged from hospitalReuters | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:39 IST
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday left Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted for a routine check up, a source close to his Forza Italia party said.
The news was first reported by Italian news agency Ansa.
Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan on Wednesday morning for a judicial case in which he is involved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Silvio Berlusconi
- Milan
- Ansa
- Forza Italia party
- Italian
- Italy
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha fails to transact legislative business for second consecutive day
Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford out for Milan tie, Cavani doubtful says Solskjaer
Arkansas passes ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies
Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
Niki emerges as Bharat's most trusted partner for online transactions