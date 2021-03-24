Left Menu

Kerala nuns case: No case of human trafficking found, says Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:43 IST
Kerala nuns case: No case of human trafficking found, says Railways

Amid a political furore over two nuns being deboarded over suspicion of human trafficking on March 19, the Railways on Wednesday said that they were released after a probe found no basis made in a complaint against them.

The two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by the railway police in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on March 19.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) had expressed concern over the matter.

''On March 19, we received a complaint on our helpline from a passenger of Utkal Express against two nuns travelling with two young girls in the same coach. Later, a written complaint was also received. After the probe, we found that there was no case of human trafficking or anything else. They were released and sent back to destination,'' a railways spokesperson said.

Detailing the sequence of events, an official said that on March 19, around 7:45 pm an information was received that two nuns were taking two girls in a suspected case of human trafficking by Utkal Express. On receipt of this information, GRP and RPF Jhansi jointly attended the train at 7:52 pm.

In the train, two women passengers were found in the company of two girls and to enquire into the matter, all the four were deboared and brought to the Government Railway Police station Jhansi for further verification as the stoppage time was less. The matter was verified by GRP and found that allegations contained in the complaint to be untrue and they were allowed to leave, the official said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured strong action against those who allegedly harassed the nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation during their train journey via Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Noting that Uttar Pradesh was ruled by the BJP government, Shah, while addressing a poll rally here, said, ''I want to assure the people of Kerala that the culprits behind this incident will be brought to justice at the earliest.'' The issue was raised before Shah by party's Kanjirappally assembly candidate for April 6 polls, K J Alphonse, who is his former ministerial colleague in the Union Cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Local authorities in Nepal re-introduce prohibitory orders as COVID-19 cases surge

Local bodies of various districts in Nepal have introduced prohibitory orders alerting the public not to conduct any social functions or mass gatherings keeping in mind the possible second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Th...

Due to soldiers' bravery, sacrifice, there has been 64 pc decline in terrorism: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that due to our soldiers bravery and sacrifice, there has been a 64 per cent decline in terrorism as compared to earlier. Singh while unveiling Major Mohit Sharmas statue in Rajendra Na...

1,89,001 persons received vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Tuesday

As many as 1,89,001 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally to 47,80,402, officials said here.The data was released on Wednesday.There would be a significant drop in numbers on Wednesday becaus...

Independent MP Navneet Rana brings up Param Bir Singh's letter during Zero Hour

Allegations levelled by former Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh echoed in Lok Sabha again on Wednesday.Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, raised the issue during Ze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021