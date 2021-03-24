Left Menu

Adityanath urges all to 'adopt' one TB patient each

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the people, ministers and lawmakers on Wednesday to adopt a tuberculosis patient each and help in achieving the target to make the state free of TB by 2025.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the people, ministers and lawmakers on Wednesday to adopt a tuberculosis patient each and help in achieving the target to make the state free of TB by 2025.

''You do not need to keep the child at home. All a person needs to do is to keep a check on the child,'' Adityanath said on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day. Post-adoption, each TB patient will be entitled to Rs 500 per month for a nutritious diet and the cash amount will be directly transferred to the patient's account, the state government said in a statement.

Addressing an event at Vidyagyaan School in Kasmanda block of Sitapur, Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to complete a full course of TB treatment, which is absolutely free in the state.

The chief minister said all eligible people should immediately register and get vaccinated as the Centre opened up its COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age.

He appealed to everyone to strictly adhere to the COVID protocols.

There is no restriction on the celebration of festivals, but everyone should be made aware about the spread of COVID-19, Adityanath said.

The vaccines have come, but the pandemic is not over yet, he said. ''It takes time to develop anti-bodies. Till then, precautions are a must.'' PTI NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

