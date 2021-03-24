Ukraine procurement agency says cannot accept first batch of China's Sinovac vaccine

Ukraine procurement agency says cannot accept first batch of China's Sinovac vaccineReuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:55 IST
Ukraine's state Medical Procurement Agency (MPA) said on Wednesday it cannot accept the first batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine because the supplier did not provide the required documents.
The batch of the vaccine, which Ukraine approved earlier this month, is due to arrive in Ukraine on March 25.
