Ukraine procurement agency says cannot accept first batch of China's Sinovac vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:55 IST
Ukraine's state Medical Procurement Agency (MPA) said on Wednesday it cannot accept the first batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine because the supplier did not provide the required documents.

The batch of the vaccine, which Ukraine approved earlier this month, is due to arrive in Ukraine on March 25.

