Left Menu

Court summons P Chidambaram, others in INX money laundering case

A Special Court on Wednesday issued summons against former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, and others including several firms in the INX Media group money laundering case.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:56 IST
Court summons P Chidambaram, others in INX money laundering case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A Special Court on Wednesday issued summons against former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, and others including several firms in the INX Media group money laundering case.

The court has taken cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) main chargesheet in the matter. All accused have to appear before the court on April 7, 2021. Special Judge MK Nagpal while taking the cognizance on the charge sheet said, "I find sufficient material and grounds for proceeding further in the matter against all the 10 accused persons named in the complaint, out of which six accused are companies, for the commission of offence under Section 3 read with Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which is punishable under Section 4 of the said Act."

Court noted that only accused P Chidambaram and S Bhaskararaman were arrested during the investigation of the case and they both are presently on bail. Court also noted that the extensive arguments advanced by Amit Mahajan, Central Government standing counsel, and NK Matta, special PP for Directorate of Enforcement and have also carefully perused the entire record of the case.

Enforcement Directorate in June 2020 had filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in INX Media money laundering case involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram and others in Rouse Avenue Court. The INX Media money laundering case involves former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram with the allegation of irregularities in foreign exchange clearance given to INX Media group for receiving overseas investments in 2007.

Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, currently a sitting Member of Parliament, is also an accused in the matter. Besides Chidambarams, the charge sheet also names Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman and others. Earlier, CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case. The case pertains to FIPB clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. The economic offences watchdog had registered a PMLA case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Police officer collapses on badminton court, dies due to heart attack

Ganapavaram circle inspector Degala Bhagavan Prasad 42 collapsed while playing badminton and died of a heart attack last night.He collapsed on the badminton court and breathed his last. Ganapavaram Sub-Inspector Veerababu told the details t...

Local authorities in Nepal re-introduce prohibitory orders as COVID-19 cases surge

Local bodies of various districts in Nepal have introduced prohibitory orders alerting the public not to conduct any social functions or mass gatherings keeping in mind the possible second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Th...

Oppn parties condemn Bihar incident; allege democracy murdered

Several opposition parties on Wednesday condemned the alleged roughing up of MLAs in Bihar and alleged that democracy was being murdered and the state was being pushed into police raj.The RJD and the Congress also sought to raise the matter...

Due to soldiers' bravery, sacrifice, there has been 64 pc decline in terrorism: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that due to our soldiers bravery and sacrifice, there has been a 64 per cent decline in terrorism as compared to earlier. Singh while unveiling Major Mohit Sharmas statue in Rajendra Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021