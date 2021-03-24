Left Menu

Indian Army allows group of 8 disabled people to trek to Siachen in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:57 IST
The Indian Army has permitted a group of eight disabled people, consisting of its retired special forces personnel and civilians, to trek to the world's highest battlefield in Siachen glacier in the last week of June, senior officials said on Wednesday.

These eight persons belong to a private organisation called 'Conquer Land Air Water (CLAW)', which was founded in 2020 by Major Vivek Jacob (retd), a disabled special forces veteran of the Army, they said.

This expedition, named ''Operation Blue Freedom'', will begin at the Siachen base camp and end at Kumar Post, the officials said.

In October 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced that the trek from the Siachen base camp to the Kumar Post was open for tourists.

Army officials said there will be men and women between the age of 18 and 50 in this group that will trek during the last week of June.

This will be the first-ever expedition by disabled civilians to reach the highest battlefield of the world, they added.

The officials said Jacob, who received a spine injury during a combat free fall, founded CLAW.

The group will be trained for this expedition in May and June, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

