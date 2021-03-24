Left Menu

Three men arrested for raping a minor: Police

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:10 IST
The Ghaziabad police has arrested three men for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly in Sihani Gate police station area.

City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said a class 10 student, the girl had come in contact with a motorcycle mechanic who ran his workshop at the corner of the street in which the girl's house was located.

The mechanic first lured the girl to his shop on March 11 night and raped her along with his friends, the SP said, adding the accused also made a video of the rape.

On the basis of the video, they began blackmailing the girl, threatening her to make the footage viral if she divulged the incident to anyone.

The trio again forced the girl to accompany them to a park in their locality on March 21 when they took turns to rape her, the City SP said.

The police identified the arrested accused as Sameer, Sohaib and Deepak.

As the victim girl and two rape accused belonged to different religions, some Hindu outfit workers created a ruckus inside the Sihani Gate police station following which the police swung into action and arrested the three accused, an official said.

All three accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Informational Technology Act and have been remanded in judicial custody buy a local court, the City SP said.

