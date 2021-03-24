Left Menu

CBI files case against DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against DHFL and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:10 IST
CBI files case against DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against DHFL and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case. They had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL to create fake housing loan accounts of borrowers, who repaid their housing loan earlier.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY - Mission Housing for all) announced by the central government in October 2015 is being managed by Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Under the scheme loans granted to Economically Weaker Sections, Low and Middle Income group members of the society for the purpose of buying land and construction of houses thereon, development of dwelling units under slum development schemes, housing unites purchase from private and public sector housing companies/boards are eligible for credit linked interest subsidy.

The interest subsidy varies from 3 per cent per annum to 6.5 per cent per anum and the subsidy is payable upfront with a cap of Rs 230156 to Rs 267280 depending upon the category in which the borrower falls. The maximum loan amount eligible under the scheme is Rs 24 lakh. The subsidy amount is to be claimed by the financing institutions from National Housing Bank. The government of India reimburses the subsidy amount to National Housing Bank out of the budgetary provisions in Union Budget. Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) is one such housing finance company which has granted loans under the PMAY.

DHFL, in an investors call with the institutional investors / analysts of the company, itself claimed that till December 2018, it has processed 88651 cases under PMAY Scheme. It had received Rs 539.40 crore interest subsidy and has to receive interest subsidy of Rs 1347.80 Crore, total Rs 1887.20 Crore from GOI on the loans disbursed by it under the PMAY scheme. Forensic Report of Auditor firm M/s. Grant Thornton, which was appointed by present board of DHFL revealed that DHFL'S promoters Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL, where fake housing loan accounts of such borrowers, who repaid their housing loan earlier, were created in data base.

In total, 2.60 lakh Take and fictitious home loan accounts were created in the non-existent Bandra Branch between 2007-2019 for total loan amounting to Rs 14046.00 Crores and out of which Rs 11,755.79 crore were deposited/routed to several fictitious firm known as Bandra Book firms, according to the report. Source information revealed that several of above mentioned bogus account in non-existed Bandra Branch of DHFL was opened under PMAY and interest subsidy as per norms of PMAY were claimed from National Housing Bank with connivance of official of NHB and thus committed fraud on the Government exchequer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing anot...

Finland proposes home lockdown for Helsinki residents for first time during pandemic

The Finnish government on Wednesday proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisation...

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Federal Trade Commissioner

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a Pakistani-American associate professor of law to be a Federal Trade commissioner.Lina Khan, who is in her early 30s, has been nominated for the unexpired term of seven years from September 26,...

Privileges Committee of RS finds no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha has found no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy after he complained of being allegedly manhandled at Visakhapatnam airport.In its 70th report to the Upper House, the committee heade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021