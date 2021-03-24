Both Houses of Bihar Legislature adjourned sine die

Both Houses of the Bihar Legislature were on Wednesday adjourned sine die after the completion of over a month-long budget session.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the Assembly sine die while acting chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh did so in the Legislative Council.

During the session, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the states budget for 2021-22 and related appropriation bills besides tabling copies of the economic survey and other documents, the Speaker said in his concluding address.

Altogether 14 Bills were passed by the state legislature during the session.

The second supplementary budget for 2020-21 and related appropriation bill were also passed during the session which began on February 19 with the governor's address to the joint sitting of both Houses.

The state assembly also passed a resolution asking the central government to name the Darbhanga airport after Maithili poet Vidyapati.

On the last working day, the JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari was elected the deputy speaker of the assembly amid boycott of the house by opposition members protesting the use of police force against them when they were holding agitation against a Bill concerning the police department on Tuesday.

In his address, the Speaker termed Tuesday's incident as ''unfortunate'' and said it has lowered the dignity of the House.

Stating that he did not want to go into what led to such an incident, Sinha said, ''We are ashamed of it. We need to remain cautious in order to avoid such a situation in future.'' He said that out of 4,397 questions received by the Assembly secretariat, 3,616 questions were accepted for reply.

In the Legislative Council, acting chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh informed the upper House that of the 1,187 questions received by the Council Secretariat, 1,112 questions were accepted for reply.

