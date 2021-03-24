Unrealistic assessment on power supply led to CRPF's avoidable expenditure of Rs 1.1 cr: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General has observed that unrealistic assessment of contract demand for power supply by the CRPF resulted in avoidable expenditure on electricity totalling Rs 1.10 crore.

In its report for the year ending March 2019 and submitted to Parliament on Wednesday, the CAG also said that the Ministry of Home Affairs accorded sanction of Rs 28.21 crore for development works and bulk services (Civil-Electrical) at Group Centre, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bilaspur, to be executed by the CPWD.

For power supply, an agreement was signed in December, 2012 between the CRPF authorities at Bilaspur and Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd (CSPDCL) for supplying 1005 KVA power based on the estimates provided by the CPWD.

The CAG said as per the agreement, demand charges were to be levied on actual maximum demand recorded in a month or 75 per cent of the contract demand, whichever was higher.

Records relating to the above-mentioned development works and provision of bulk services for Group Centre, CRPF, Bilaspur were examined and found that there was an avoidable wasteful expenditure on electricity of Rs 1.10 crore.

''Unrealistic assessment of contract demand for power supply by concerned authorities for the Group Centre of CRPF at Bilaspur and belated action for reducing the contract demand resulted in avoidable expenditure on electricity totalling Rs 1.10 crore,'' the report said.

