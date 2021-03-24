UP HC upset over police failure to implement anti-Covid guidelines.PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:41 IST
The Allahabad High Court has expressed displeasure over the police failure to enforce the wearing of masks by people and taking other anti-Covid precautions amid a rise in coronavirus infection cases.
A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar expressed its displeasure after the police on March 22 submitted that only 1,192 people have been fined between March 1 and 21 for not wearing masks in Allahabad.
“This small number of penalisation shows that the police have also become complacent,” the bench said.
Upset with the police failure in enforcing the anti-Covid precautions, the bench asked the Police Department to apprise it of the measures taken by it to implement the March 1 order of the court in which it had issued a slew of directions to check the spread of the infection.
The court fixed March 26 as the next hearing of the public interest lawsuit in which it had issued the directions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Allahabad
- Allahabad High Court
- anti-Covid
- Ajit Kumar
- Varma
- Police Department
ALSO READ
Mayawati gets anti-Covid shot, appeals to people not to refuse it
Punjab Assembly Speaker gets first jab of anti-COVID vaccine
Following anti-Covid norm must but no one to be troubled during Kumbh: CM
Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC
PM Imran Khan receives anti-COVID vaccination; urges nation to implement norms against deadly virus