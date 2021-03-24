Left Menu

JK L-G presents President's Police Medals in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday presented the President's Police Medals for gallantry and distinguished and meritorious service to serving and retired Jammu and Kashmir Police officials, besides next of kin of those who died in the line of duty.

A total of 159 officers of the J&K Police were honoured for their outstanding contribution in counter-insurgency operations and other meritorious services.

The awards comprised 67 President's Police Medals for gallantry, nine Police Medals for distinguished services and 83 President's Medals for meritorious services, an official spokesperson said.

The investiture ceremony-2021 was held at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu. It was attended by State Election Commissioner K K Sharma, Adviser to the Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, DGP Dilbag Singh, University of Jammu Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Dhar and senior officers of the police, Army and the civil administration, besides family members of the awardees.

Sinha congratulated the recipients of the President's Police Medals and saluted the indomitable courage and valour of the bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while upholding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

