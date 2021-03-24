USTR says Tai, Germany's Altmaier discuss aircraft dispute, excess metals capacity

USTR says Tai, Germany's Altmaier discuss aircraft dispute, excess metals capacityReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:42 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday discussed with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier the two countries' "strong interest" in resolving a long-running U.S.-European Union aircraft subsidy dispute and addressing global excess steel and aluminum capacity, USTR said.
"Ambassador Tai and Minister Altmaier discussed the importance of the trade and investment relationship between the two countries," USTR said in a statement. "They committed to strengthening U.S.-German cooperation on shared objectives related to unfair trading practices of large non-market economies."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
