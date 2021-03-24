Gangster on the run for 38 years arrested in Jammu

Gangster on the run for 38 years arrested in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said a gangster was arrested here after a long hunt of 38 years.
Sham Singh of R S Pura jumped bail in a murder case in 1983 and was evading his arrest since then, a police spokesperson said.
He said Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh recently constituted a special team, which finally arrested him acting on a tip-off in the outskirts of Jammu.
