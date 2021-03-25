HC additional judges appointed

The Law Ministry notified the elevation of 10 additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges, while seven new additional judges were appointed to the high court. The ministry also issued a notification about appointment of two additional judges to the Karnataka High Court. The Karnataka HC has a total strength of 62, including the additional judges.

As on March 1 this year, of the total strength of 1,080 judges across the 25 high courts, there were 419 vacancies. In Allahabad High Court, the total strength is 160 judges, including 40 additional judges, but the court is functioning with strength of 96. PTI NAB AAR AAR

