BRIEF-France reports 6,850,063 people have received a first vaccination dose

BRIEF-France reports 6,850,063 people have received a first vaccination doseReuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 00:16 IST
March 24 (Reuters) -
* FRANCE REPORTS 6,850,063 PEOPLE HAVE RECEIVED A FIRST VACCINATION DOSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
