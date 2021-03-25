Two juveniles apprehended for snatching mobile phones in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 00:26 IST
Two juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday in connection with snatching of a mobile phone from an 18-year-old man in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said.

A CCTV footage of the incident emerged on social media purportedly showing the man being attacked by the boys while he was walking with a mobile phone in his hand.

The footage shows one of the juveniles grabbing the victim by the neck from behind, while the other snatches the phone from him.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The victim, Pintu Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, reported the matter on Wednesday, a police officer said.

A case was registered, and two teams were formed to nab the culprits. Based on the CCTV footage, the accused were identified, following which raids were conducted at different locations and the two juveniles were apprehended, Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said.

In another incident of snatching, a 35-year-old man was targeted by two-bike borne miscreant in Shahadara.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media shows the victim being attacked by the accused, who arrive on a motorcycle wearing helmets. They then robbed his gold chain at gunpoint.

The footage then shows the victim raising an alarm, following which the miscreants pointed a pistol at his mother, pushed her and snatched her chain as well.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

''We have registered a case under sections of robbery and arms act. CCTV cameras are being scanned through to identify the suspects, who were wearing helmets. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused persons,'' a senior police officer said.

