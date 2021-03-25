Left Menu

Nimtita blast case: NIA searches houses of two persons in Murshidabad

They also talked to local people in Chadra area.The NIA has already questioned Trinamool Congress Suti candidate Imani Biswas in connection with the case.The state CID was investigating the blast which took place at Nimtita rail station in Murshidabad district on February 17 seriously injuring Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain and 26 others.The CID arrested two persons including a Bangladeshi in connection with the blast.

PTI | Baharampur | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 00:41 IST
Nimtita blast case: NIA searches houses of two persons in Murshidabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of two persons in West Bengal's Murshidabad district in connection with its probe into Nimtita blast case in which a state minister and several others were injured last month, sources said.

The five-member NIA team also visited Suti police station and held discussions with officers who investigated the matter initially.

After meeting the police officers, NIA sleuths searched the residences of the two persons, who are meat sellers, at Chadra locality.

One of the persons arrested in the case named the two as suppliers of ''certain items to help manufacture the bomb'', a source said.

Though none was arrested, the NIA officials sealed one of the houses. They also talked to local people in Chadra area.

The NIA has already questioned Trinamool Congress Suti candidate Imani Biswas in connection with the case.

The state CID was investigating the blast which took place at Nimtita rail station in Murshidabad district on February 17 seriously injuring Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain and 26 others.

The CID arrested two persons including a Bangladeshi in connection with the blast. The NIA took over the investigation earlier this month.

The minister is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top US Senator seeks to boost India-US cooperation

A top American Senator, who plays a major role in shaping the countrys foreign policy, has sought to boost the India-US cooperation, particularly in the clean energy and climate change sector.During the confirmation hearing of Samantha Powe...

U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of remarks by independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard in The Guardian alleging a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.The Guardian newspaper reported on...

U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russias challenging behavior, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

The SP 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day.The remarks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021