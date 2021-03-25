Left Menu

Privileges Committee of RS finds no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 00:42 IST
Privileges Committee of RS finds no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha has found no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy after he complained of being allegedly manhandled at Visakhapatnam airport.

In its 70th report to the Upper House, the committee headed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh recommended that the government should ensure strict complaince of guidelines by all officials, especially the police, while dealing directly with MPs.

It also recommended training programs to sensitise police authorities and other officials and for them to exercise utmost caution while dealing with the members of Parliament. ''The committee has found no breach of privilege of the House or of Shri V Vijayasai Reddy, Member, Rajya Sabha involved in the matter,'' the panel said in its report.

''As regards the complaint of V Vayasai Reddy about alleged manhandling by the police, though the committee could not find any conclusive evidence to substantiate the same, yet at the same time, the committee cannot rule it out completely,'' it said.

It said it was pained to note that despite government guidelines for dealing with members of Parliament, the incidents of law enforcing agencies not dealing properly with MPs have been happening often.

''It has been time and again observed by the committee that although such instances do not come under the privilege jurisdiction, one cannot deny the duty of a legislator being peoples' representative to participate in protest marches or dharna to highlight the problems of the public. ''While acknowledging that maintenance of law and order is paramount for the police personnel, they should not disrespect or misbehave with the public representative,''the panel said. In the present case, the committee noted that the legal opinion furnished by the state police authorities points to the fact that they ''seemingly overstepped their brief'' by resorting to prohibitory action inside the airport premises.

Reddy had alleged that he along with others were allegedly mandhandled and abused inside the airport by the police, when he had gone there from Hyderabad to participate in a dharna on January 26, 2017.

''The committee, therefore, reiterates its observations as contained in its earlier reports that the police must exercise restraint while dealing with members of Parliament and treat them with utmost dignity and circumspection,'' it said.

In the opinion of the committee, the incidents of ill treatment/misbehaviour with MPs by police personnel happen at the government instructions, for they do not percolate down the line amongst the rank and file of the police personnel working on the ground.

''The committee, therefore, recommends that the government should ensure strict compliance of its guidelines in this regard by all the officials, particularly the police officials who have the occasion to interact directly with the members of Parliament during any dharna/protests or otherwise.

''The committee recommends that such instructions/guidelines be reiterated by Government of India at regular intervals for their observance by officials of state governments and other agencies and their compliance should also be regularly monitored,''it said.

''The committee also recommends that suitable awareness/training programs should be conducted frequently to sensitize the police authorities and other officials to exercise utmost caution and be extremely circumspect while dealing with the Members of Parliament,''the panel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top US Senator seeks to boost India-US cooperation

A top American Senator, who plays a major role in shaping the countrys foreign policy, has sought to boost the India-US cooperation, particularly in the clean energy and climate change sector.During the confirmation hearing of Samantha Powe...

U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of remarks by independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard in The Guardian alleging a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.The Guardian newspaper reported on...

U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russias challenging behavior, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

The SP 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day.The remarks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021