Two more arrested for attack on residents of southeast Delhi's Harijan Basti

Two more people were arrested in connection with Harijan Basti case in which some residents were allegedly attacked by a mob after a 22-year-old man of the locality married a woman from another community, police said on Wednesday.

With the arrest of Shanu (24) and Shabana (36), the number of people held in the case so far rises to seven, they said.

Out of the 18 vehicles damaged during the incident, seven vehicles have been returned back to their rightful owners, the police said.

On Saturday night, 15 to 20 men entered the locality in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan and, according to CCTV camera footage shared on social media, they broke flower pots, threw stones on houses, damaged vehicles and tried to break into houses, police had earlier said.

Three to four residents had suffered minor injuries after they were allegedly attacked, they had added.

Police then said that the woman's family members were against her relationship with the man, and angry about she getting married to him.

The couple got married on March 16 and a missing persons report was filed by the woman's family at the Sunlight Colony police station on Saturday, police had said.

Later, the man and the woman were called to the police station. The woman had given her consent to the wedding and after verification of documents and details, they were allowed to leave, they had said.

