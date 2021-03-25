Tehsildar, revenue inspector arrested in Rajasthan
A team apprehended Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man on behalf of the Tehsidar Kalpesh Kumar Jain for awarding him a contract, DG ACB BL Soni said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 01:15 IST
A tehsildar locked himself inside his residence and allegedly burnt currency notes worth Rs 15-20 lakh after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a revenue inspector while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on his behalf, officials said.
The incident occurred in Sirohi district on Wednesday night. A team apprehended Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man on behalf of the Tehsidar Kalpesh Kumar Jain for awarding him a contract, DG (ACB) BL Soni said. When the ACB team reached Jain's residence along with Singh, he locked all the doors to prevent the team from entering inside and started burning currency notes, the official said. The ACB team somehow managed to enter the house with the help of local police and found the burnt notes in the kitchen. Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was also recovered, Soni said. Both Parvat Singh and Kalpesh Kumar Jain have been arrested, Soni added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
