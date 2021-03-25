U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 01:29 IST
The United States and Europe have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell.
"They acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry," the statement said. Among other issues the two ministers discussed during their meeting in Brussels were cooperation on climate action, coronavirus vaccines, Iran and Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anthony Blinken
- U.S.
- Turkey
- Russia
- Josep Borrell
- Brussels
- The United States
- Europe
- State
- China
- Iran
ALSO READ
European shares slip as miners, travel stocks weigh
Blaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm
Adidas, telecoms help European stocks eke out gains
Europe to get 4 mln more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots this month
Spain's first lockdown brings worst baby bust on record, mirroring Europe trend