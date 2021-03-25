U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

The United States and Europe have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell.

"They acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry," the statement said. Among other issues the two ministers discussed during their meeting in Brussels were cooperation on climate action, coronavirus vaccines, Iran and Turkey.

