Left Menu

U.S. Homeland Security studying how to track travel of suspected domestic extremists

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is considering expanding efforts to monitor possible domestic terrorism threats through surveillance of travel patterns of individuals, it said on Wednesday. "Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal, persistent terrorism-related threat to our homeland today.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 02:21 IST
U.S. Homeland Security studying how to track travel of suspected domestic extremists

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is considering expanding efforts to monitor possible domestic terrorism threats through surveillance of travel patterns of individuals, it said on Wednesday.

"Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal, persistent terrorism-related threat to our homeland today. DHS is committed to improving security and is reviewing options for enhancing screening and vetting protocols and travel pattern analyses, consistent with privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties," a DHS spokesperson told Reuters. Precise details were unclear for how the DHS is going to step up screening of domestic travelers for possible extremist ties or intentions. The Biden administration has emphasized in recent weeks the threat that homegrown, violent individuals, including white supremacists, present to the country.

Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers this month that domestic violent extremism is the "greatest threat" to the United States. U.S. intelligence agencies also warned in a report https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/21_0301_odni_unclass-summary-of-dve-assessment-17_march-final_508.pdf that domestic violent extremists, or DVEs "motivated by a range of ideologies" pose an elevated threat in the United States in 2021, including "lone offenders," who pose significant challenges, "because of their capacity for independent radicalizationto violence, ability to mobilize discretely, and access to firearms."

Founded after the Sept. 11 attacks, the vast, 240,000 employee DHS is tasked with everything from immigration policy to airport security. DHS's moves, first reported by Politico, are likely to attract skepticism from the FBI, which is principally responsible for tracking and investigating domestic terrorism threats and cases, and from members of Congress and civil libertarians concerned about government spying.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department referred requests for comment to the FBI, which declined to comment. Two sources familiar with Congressional scrutiny of intelligence agencies said that key Congressional oversight officials had not been informed of DHS's plans to expand domestic counter-terrorism surveillance. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Ted Hesson; Editing by Heather Timmons and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Rights groups call on F1 to probe Bahrain abuse allegations

Sixty British parliamentarians joined campaigners on Wednesday in urging Formula One to commission an independent inquiry into the human rights impact of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Rights groups said in an open letter to chief executive Stefan...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the European Union tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals ...

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armour, just days after a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 130 p.m. on Wednesday to the At...

U.S. Senate confirms Levine, first openly transgender person, to key health post

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Bidens choice of Rachel Levine to become assistant U.S. health secretary, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the chamber. Despite strong opposition from Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021