At least 10 killed in southern Niger attacks -security source

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 25-03-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 03:09 IST
At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday in attacks on two villages in the Tillaberi region of southwest Niger, a senior security source said.

