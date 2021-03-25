IMF approves $500 million disbursement to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it completed delayed reviews of Pakistan's $6 billion loan program, clearing the way for an immediate disbursement of about $500 million to Islamabad for budget support.

The IMF said in a statement that the latest payment brings total disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility to $2 billion since the program was first approved in July 2019.

