Left Menu

Thousands flee to Colombia after clashes on Venezuela border

Authorities in Colombia have set up eight shelters to host the influx of people.On Sunday, the inhabitants of the municipality of Arauquita woke up hearing explosions, machine guns, gunshots, with a very complex situation, said Etelivar Torres Vargas, the mayor of Arauquita, the northeast Colombia municipality where the immigrants are seeking refuge.The prognosis is that more Venezuelan citizens, the elderly, children, pregnant women will continue to arrive, there is a humanitarian crisis. Torres Vargas said the immigrants include elderly people with different illnesses who have asked for medical attention, pushing the local health system to the brink.

PTI | Bucaramanga | Updated: 25-03-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 04:09 IST
Thousands flee to Colombia after clashes on Venezuela border

Thousands of Venezuelans are seeking shelter in Colombia this week following clashes between Venezuela's military and a Colombian armed group in a community along the nations' shared border.

The Colombian government on Wednesday said 3,100 people have moved from Venezuela to Colombia since Sunday in search of protection from the conflict in the border state of Apure, Venezuela. Authorities in Colombia have set up eight shelters to host the influx of people.

''On Sunday, the inhabitants of the municipality of Arauquita woke up (hearing) explosions, machine guns, gunshots, with a very complex situation,'' said Etelivar Torres Vargas, the mayor of Arauquita, the northeast Colombia municipality where the immigrants are seeking refuge.

''The prognosis is that more Venezuelan citizens, the elderly, children, pregnant women will continue to arrive, there is a humanitarian crisis.'' Torres Vargas said the immigrants include elderly people with different illnesses who have asked for medical attention, pushing the local health system to the brink. He added that the municipality does not have the capacity to properly feed everyone.

The Colombian Ombudsman's Office conducted a census at the site and identified the presence of 858 minors, 134 older adults and 52 pregnant women. The displaced include 223 people from the binational Sikuani Indigenous community.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino López said on Monday in a statement the clashes that began on Sunday resulted in the arrests of 32 people, the destruction of six camps and the seizure of weapons, but he did not name the armed group involved.

The Venezuelan government has not said whether the clashes have continued. The Colombian government has repeatedly accused Venezuela of harbouring members of the National Liberation Army and dissidents of the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by its Spanish acronym FARC. Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its concern for the civilian population and called on the international community ''to join in assisting in the face of this humanitarian crisis''.

Colombia and Venezuela share about 1,370 miles (2,200 kilometers) of border but have not had diplomatic relations since February 2019 following the decision of President Nicolás Maduro to expel Colombian diplomats. Colombia President Iván Duque does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president and instead supports opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

South Koreas military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure on the Biden administration amid a stalemate i...

North Korea fires at least two suspected missiles into the sea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. N...

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed.The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections,...

CEO says Harry hire is a natural fit, not a publicity stunt

The CEO of BetterUp Inc. said that he hired Prince Harry as an executive because of his tenacious advocacy for the kind of mental health services that his firm provides, and the publicity brought by the move is merely a perk.Chief Executive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021