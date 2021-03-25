Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile
North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, Japan's defence ministry said on Thursday, adding the projectile had not fallen within Japanese territory. "It may have been a ballistic missile. It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan's exclusive economic zone," a defence ministry spokesman said.Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 04:15 IST
North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, Japan's defence ministry said on Thursday, adding the projectile had not fallen within Japanese territory.
"It may have been a ballistic missile. It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan's exclusive economic zone," a defence ministry spokesman said. Earlier the Japanese coast guard warned ships against coming close to any fallen objects and instead asking them to provide related information to the coast guard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Japan
- North Korea
- defence ministry
ALSO READ
Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites, Japanese researchers show
NHSRCL signs MoU with Japanese firm for track work of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Japanese PM Suga to be first foreign leader to visit US under Biden Admin
Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home
Japanese court rules same-sex couples not being able to marry is 'unconstitutional' - Kyodo