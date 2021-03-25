Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile

North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, Japan's defence ministry said on Thursday, adding the projectile had not fallen within Japanese territory.

"It may have been a ballistic missile. It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan's exclusive economic zone," a defence ministry spokesman said. Earlier the Japanese coast guard warned ships against coming close to any fallen objects and instead asking them to provide related information to the coast guard.

