North Korea carries out projectile launch, U.S. officials say

North Korea carries out projectile launch, U.S. officials sayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 04:45 IST
North Korea has carried out a new projectile launch, U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, without offering details on the number or kind of projectile detected.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
