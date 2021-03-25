Left Menu

North Korea carries out projectile launch, U.S. officials say

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 04:45 IST
North Korea has carried out a new projectile launch, U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, without offering details on the number or kind of projectile detected.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

