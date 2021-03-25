Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

Myanmar's ruling junta on Wednesday freed hundreds of people arrested in its crackdown on protests against the overthrow of the elected government, while businesses in Yangon were shut and streets deserted in a strike called by anti-coup activists. Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. There was no word from authorities on how many prisoners were freed. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge: statement

The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a joint statement on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, "acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry." Engage Russia but remain "clear-eyed" while doing so, Blinken tells NATO

The West must engage with Russia to promote mutual interests but remain "very clear-eyed", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, at the Biden administration's first cabinet-level meeting with the NATO alliance scorned by Donald Trump. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to resume dialogue through a council that has not met for two years, arguing that even a difficult relationship needed to be managed to reduce risks. North Korea fires at least two suspected missiles into the sea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. North Korea's ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and if the launch is confirmed it would represent a new challenge to Biden's efforts to engage with Pyongyang, which have so far been rebuffed. Exclusive: India likely to delay COVAX vaccine supplies for March, April, says UNICEF

India will likely delay deliveries of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to the GAVI/WHO-backed COVAX facility for March and April, the programme's procurement and distributing partner UNICEF told Reuters early on Thursday. "We understand that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the COVAX Facility will likely face delays following a setback in securing export licenses for further doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), expected to be shipped in March and April," UNICEF said in an email. Biden wants to explore keeping U.S. counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan: top lawmaker

The Biden administration is looking to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the Taliban would allow a U.S. counter-terrorism force to remain as they confront their Islamic State foes, a top U.S. lawmaker said on Wednesday. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith's comments provided new details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s conduct of the Afghanistan peace process that he inherited from the Trump administration. Merkel rejects vote of confidence over Easter lockdown reversal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected demands for a vote of confidence in her government over a U-turn on a circuit-breaker lockdown over Easter that compounded discontent with her handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel's decision to ditch plans for an extended Easter holiday to try to break a third wave of COVID-19 agreed two days earlier during talks with governors of Germany's 16 states raised concerns that she has lost her grip on the crisis. Australians begin returning home after floodwaters recede

Australians hit by devastating floodwaters began returning to their homes on Thursday as skies cleared and authorities accelerated clean-up efforts following the biggest deluge in its most populous state in more than half a century. Relentless rains for five straight days burst river banks inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east, forcing more than 40,000 people to move to safe zones. U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Chinese hackers used Facebook to target Uighurs abroad, company says

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked a group of hackers in China who used the platform to target Uighurs living abroad with links to malware that would infect their devices and enable surveillance. The social media company said the hackers, known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye in the security industry, targeted activists, journalists and dissidents who were predominantly Uighurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group facing persecution in China.

