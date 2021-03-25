U.S. Pacific Command says missile launches show North Korea threat to neighbours

U.S. Pacific Command says missile launches show North Korea threat to neighboursReuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-03-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 07:38 IST
North Korea's missile launches highlight the threat that the country's illicit weapons program poses to its neighbours and the international community, the United States military's Pacific Command said in a statement on Thursday.
The command said it was monitoring the situation and consulting with allies.
