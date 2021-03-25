Left Menu

UN chief reaffirms solidarity with Niger, as second deadly attack rocks country

The United Nations Secretary-General has reaffirmed the Organization’s support and solidarity with Niger, as the second deadly attacks against civilians in less than a week rocked the west African nation.

UN News | Updated: 25-03-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 08:50 IST
UN chief reaffirms solidarity with Niger, as second deadly attack rocks country

On Sunday, unidentified gunmen attacked the villages of Intazayene, Bakorate and Wistane in the Tahoua region, killing at least 137 people, including 22 children. The attacks took place as people were fetching water, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Last week, on 15 March, gunmen killed at least 58 civilians, including six children, as they were returning from a weekly market in the Banibangou department, Tillaberi region, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) south-west of Tahoua.

‘Bring perpetrators to justice’

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned Sunday’s attack and called on the Nigerien authorities to “spare no effort” in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He also urged greater efforts to protect civilians.

The UN chief also called on countries in the Sahel region to continue their efforts, in close collaboration with regional organizations and international partners, “to address these serious threats to security and stability in the sub-region and beyond”.

‘Attacks must stop ‘once and for all’

In a separate statement, UNICEF said it was “deeply shocked and outraged” by the attack and called on all parties to protect children and keep them out of harm’s way.

“Attacks on children and families must stop, once and for all. Enough is enough”, Marie-Pierre Poirier, the agency’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said.

“It is hard to believe that children in the region should live in permanent fear of such attacks. This doesn’t have to be their reality”, she added.

Ms. Poirier also voiced concerns over the impact of the violence and insecurity on efforts to reach the vulnerable with aid.

“The continuing conflict, repeated attacks, and access restrictions due to insecurity and violence are hampering our ability to reach those most in need”, she warned.

Across Niger, about 3.8 million people are in need of assistance and protection, including about 2 million children. Hunger is one of the main concerns, with nearly 920,000 children acutely malnourished (as of March 2020).

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Once Maoist den, Purulia looks towards development in coming polls

The people of Purulia are desperately seeking development and industrialisation of this economically backward district to unshackle themselves from poverty and decades of neglect as another election knocks on their doors and political parti...

J-K Security Committee discusses cyber crimes, currency mgmt

Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday chaired the 30th Union Territory Level Security Committee UTLSC meeting, to discuss the need to detect fake currency notes and to create awareness among th...

Reforms pushed in George Floyd's native Texas as trial nears

Outside of George Floyds public memorial last summer in Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott floated the possibility of a law named in honor of the Houston native that would take aim at police brutality. But nine months later, as a Minnea...

Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle

Berlin Germany, March 25 ANISputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown. In an embarrassing U-tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021