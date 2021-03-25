Left Menu

Three soldiers dead, 5 injured as their vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:36 IST
Three soldiers were killed and another five injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

''The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.

