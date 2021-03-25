Left Menu

Centre adopts multi-pronged approach to prevent infiltration along India-Bangladesh border

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach like construction of a fence, round the clock surveillance and Hi-Tech surveillance equipments to prevent illegal infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach like construction of a fence, round the clock surveillance and Hi-Tech surveillance equipments to prevent illegal infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border. "To prevent illegal infiltration along Indo-Bangladesh border the Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach which inter-alia includes the construction of a fence, round the clock surveillance and patrolling on the borders and establishment of observation post; construction of border floodlighting introduction of modern and Hi-Tech surveillance equipments; up-gradation of intelligence setup and enhanced coordination with the State Governments and concerned intelligence agencies to prevent infiltration and other illegal activities from across the border," said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to BJP MP Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe.

Rai further said that the construction of fencing, watchtowers and Border Outs Posts on the Indo-Bangladesh Border has been delayed due to land acquisition problems and public protests in the states of West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram. "However, the Government is regularly monitoring the progress of border infrastructure works for early completion," he added. (ANI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

