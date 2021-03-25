Left Menu

Sub-inspector shot dead in Agra

A Police sub-inspector Prashant Kumar Yadav was shot dead in Agra's Khandauli on Wednesday as he went to resolve a dispute between two brothers.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-03-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 10:32 IST
Rajiv Krishna Additional Director General of Police. Image Credit: ANI

A Police sub-inspector Prashant Kumar Yadav was shot dead in Agra's Khandauli on Wednesday as he went to resolve a dispute between two brothers. Rajiv Krishna, Additional Director General of Police said, "One of the brothers had informed Police that the other was threatening him in a dispute over harvest of potatoes. The SI and Constable had gone there. The accused started running and Prashant ran after him after which he was fired upon"

"A team has been deployed to nab the accused. Strict action will be taken," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the demise of the sub-inspector and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the bereaved family and a government job to a dependant. A road will be named after the sub-inspector, said his office.

The deceased was a resident of Chhatari, a town in Bulandshahr. Yadav was recruited as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2005. In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of Inspector. (ANI)

