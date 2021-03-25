Left Menu

Harish Rawat, his family members test positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:02 IST
Harish Rawat, his family members test positive for COVID-19
Congress general secretary Harish Rawat. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19. Four members of Rawat's family have also tested positive for the virus.

"I got myself tested. My test report came positive and four members of my family have also tested positive. Those who have come into my contact till noon today should kindly get themselves tested as this caution is a necessity," he tweeted. India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,87,534 including 3,95,192 active cases and 1,12,31,650 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,692. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong's dramedy series 'Beef' lands at Netflix

Streamer Netflix has acquired studio A24s upcoming series, which will feature Minari star Steven Yeun and actor-comedian Ali Wong.Titled Beef, the dramedy series has been created by Lee Sung Jin, who will also serve as the showrunner, Netfl...

Anytime Fitness India Making healthy happen with new coaching tool - Workouts App

Anytime Fitness India launched its Mobile App called Workouts, exclusively for the members to capacitate them with altogether a new standpoint towards their fitness incumbency.The Workout App is ones everyday boon that acts as a 24x7 Fitnes...

Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure.China, which claims d...

Effective regulation priority for RBI, regulation should not constrain innovation in fintech space: Guv Das.

Effective regulation priority for RBI, regulation should not constrain innovation in fintech space Guv Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021