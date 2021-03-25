Left Menu

Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

Taiwan's armed forces, dwarfed by China's, are in the midst of a modernization programme to offer a more effective deterrent, including the ability to hit back at bases deep within China in the event of a conflict. Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said developing a long-range attack capability was a priority.

Reuters | Tapei | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:22 IST
Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the island, as it tries to force the government in Taipei to accept Beijing's claims of sovereignty. Taiwan's armed forces, dwarfed by China's, are in the midst of a modernization programme to offer a more effective deterrent, including the ability to hit back at bases deep within China in the event of a conflict.

Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said developing a long-range attack capability was a priority. "We hope it is long-range, accurate, and mobile," he said, adding research on such weapons by the state-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology had "never stopped".

Standing next to Chiu, the institute's deputy director Leng Chin-hsu said one long-range, land-based missile had already entered production, with three other long-range missiles in development. Leng said it was "not convenient" for him to provide details on how far the missile could fly.

The institute, which is leading Taiwan's weapon development efforts, has in recent months carried out a series of missile tests off its southeastern coast. Media in Taiwan have carried images of missiles launching and instructions have been given to aircraft to stay clear of the test area, but the tests have otherwise been shrouded in secrecy.

Taiwan's armed forces have traditionally concentrated on defending the island from a Chinese attack. But President Tsai Ing-wen has stressed the importance of developing an "asymmetrical" deterrent, using mobile equipment that is hard to find and destroy, and capable of hitting targets far from Taiwan's coast.

Washington, Taipei's main foreign arms supplier, has been eager to create a military counterbalance to Chinese forces, building on an effort known within the Pentagon as "Fortress Taiwan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes bill to establish National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.

Parliament passes bill to establish National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development....

TMC worker killed in clash with CPI(M)-ISF; 5 arrested

A TMC activist has been killed in a clash with members of opposition alliance CPIM and Indian Secular Front ISF in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Madhya Belegachi village on Wedne...

Over 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses used in Mexico in past 3 months

Mexico City Mexico, March 25 ANISputnik Mexico has administered more than 6 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines since the rollout of the mass immunization campaign in late December, using over half of all the received vaccines, Un...

Honey-gathering tribe protest against eviction from Indian tiger reserve

A group of indigenous people - known for gathering honey - are protesting against their eviction from an Indian tiger reserve, a flashpoint in an ongoing legal battle that has pitted wildlife conservationists against land rights groups acro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021